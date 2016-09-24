Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 24
Molde 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 3
Sarpsborg 08 1 Viking Stavanger 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 25 19 5 1 57 17 62
-------------------------
2 Brann Bergen 24 12 5 7 34 22 41
3 Odd Grenland 24 12 5 7 35 27 41
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 24 11 7 6 39 34 40
-------------------------
5 Sarpsborg 08 25 11 6 8 27 29 39
6 Molde 25 11 5 9 42 39 38
7 Viking Stavanger 25 10 6 9 26 29 36
8 Stromsgodset IF 24 10 5 9 36 33 35
9 Sogndal 24 7 10 7 28 28 31
10 Valerenga Oslo 24 8 6 10 33 33 30
11 Tromso 24 8 6 10 30 35 30
12 Bodo Glimt 24 7 6 11 30 35 27
13 Aalesund 24 7 5 12 33 44 26
-------------------------
14 Stabaek 24 6 6 12 28 34 24
-------------------------
15 Lillestrom 24 5 8 11 37 44 23
16 IK Start 24 0 9 15 18 50 9
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 25
Lillestrom v Sogndal (1330)
IK Start v FK Haugesund (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Odd Grenland (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Aalesund (1600)
Brann Bergen v Tromso (1800)
Monday, September 26
Stabaek v Bodo Glimt (1700)