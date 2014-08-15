Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 15 IK Start 2 Stromsgodset IF 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 19 13 5 1 41 16 44 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 19 11 5 3 27 16 38 3 Stromsgodset IF 20 11 4 5 32 24 37 ------------------------- 4 Rosenborg Trondheim 19 9 6 4 39 32 33 ------------------------- 5 Valerenga Oslo 19 8 8 3 40 29 32 6 Lillestrom 19 7 7 5 29 21 28 7 Viking Stavanger 19 6 10 3 27 21 28 8 Sarpsborg 08 19 6 7 6 27 33 25 9 Stabaek 19 7 2 10 29 37 23 10 IK Start 20 6 4 10 30 39 22 11 FK Haugesund 19 5 6 8 28 27 21 12 Bodo Glimt 19 6 3 10 27 34 21 13 Sogndal 19 5 5 9 19 28 20 ------------------------- 14 Aalesund 19 4 6 9 19 24 18 ------------------------- 15 Brann Bergen 19 4 3 12 22 34 15 16 Sandnes Ulf 19 2 5 12 14 35 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 16 Viking Stavanger v Sogndal (1330) Aalesund v FK Haugesund (1600) Sunday, August 17 Stabaek v Odd Grenland (1330) Bodo Glimt v Sandnes Ulf (1600) Sarpsborg 08 v Molde (1600) Brann Bergen v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Lillestrom v Valerenga Oslo (1700)