May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 12
Sandnes Ulf 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Sunday, May 11
Molde 2 Stromsgodset IF 2
Odd Grenland 0 Lillestrom 2
Sogndal 2 IK Start 1
Stabaek 3 Sarpsborg 08 2
Valerenga Oslo 1 Viking Stavanger 1
Saturday, May 10
Aalesund 0 Brann Bergen 1
Bodo Glimt 2 FK Haugesund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 8 6 1 1 19 6 19
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 8 5 2 1 15 9 17
3 Viking Stavanger 8 4 4 0 11 5 16
-------------------------
4 Rosenborg Trondheim 8 4 3 1 16 10 15
-------------------------
5 Valerenga Oslo 8 4 2 2 14 8 14
6 Lillestrom 8 4 2 2 11 6 14
7 Stabaek 8 4 0 4 12 13 12
8 Sarpsborg 08 8 3 2 3 13 13 11
9 Odd Grenland 8 3 2 3 9 10 11
10 Bodo Glimt 8 2 2 4 12 15 8
11 IK Start 8 2 2 4 10 14 8
12 Brann Bergen 8 2 2 4 9 15 8
13 Sogndal 8 2 1 5 10 16 7
-------------------------
14 Aalesund 8 1 3 4 6 10 6
-------------------------
15 FK Haugesund 8 1 2 5 8 15 5
16 Sandnes Ulf 8 1 2 5 7 17 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation