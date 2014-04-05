April 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 5
Aalesund 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 1
Odd Grenland 2 Molde 1
Friday, April 4
Viking Stavanger 0 Stromsgodset IF 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
3 Sarpsborg 08 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
3 Stabaek 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
5 Molde 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
6 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
7 Aalesund 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
7 Viking Stavanger 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
9 Lillestrom 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 FK Haugesund 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
11 Bodo Glimt 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
11 Sandnes Ulf 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
13 IK Start 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
-------------------------
14 Valerenga Oslo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
15 Sogndal 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-4: Europa League
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 6
IK Start v FK Haugesund (1330)
Lillestrom v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Sogndal v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Bodo Glimt (1600)
Brann Bergen v Stabaek (1700)