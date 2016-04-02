April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 2 IK Start 0 Viking Stavanger 1 Valerenga Oslo 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Friday, April 1 Molde 4 Lillestrom 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 3 2 1 0 7 4 7 ------------------------- 2 Viking Stavanger 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 3 FK Haugesund 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 ------------------------- 4 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 2 0 1 3 1 6 ------------------------- 5 Bodo Glimt 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 6 Odd Grenland 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 7 Sogndal 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 8 Aalesund 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 9 Brann Bergen 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 10 Tromso 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 11 IK Start 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 12 Lillestrom 3 0 2 1 4 6 2 13 Stromsgodset IF 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 ------------------------- 14 Sarpsborg 08 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 ------------------------- 15 Stabaek 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 16 Valerenga Oslo 3 0 0 3 0 5 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 3 Odd Grenland v Tromso (1330) Aalesund v Brann Bergen (1600) Bodo Glimt v Stabaek (1600) Sarpsborg 08 v Sogndal (1600) Stromsgodset IF v FK Haugesund (1800)