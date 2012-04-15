April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Aalesund 2 Odd Grenland 1
Lillestrom 1 Valerenga Oslo 1
Brann Bergen 1 Stromsgodset IF 2
Sogndal 1 FK Haugesund 1
Tromso 3 Sandnes Ulf 1
Friday, April 13
Fredrikstad 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Tromso 4 3 1 0 7 1 10
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 2 2 0 7 4 8
3 Stromsgodset IF 4 2 1 1 9 8 7
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
-------------------------
5 Sogndal 4 1 3 0 5 1 6
6 Aalesund 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
7 Molde 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
8 FK Haugesund 4 1 2 1 7 6 5
9 Fredrikstad 4 1 1 2 7 5 4
10 Viking Stavanger 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
11 Honefoss BK 3 0 3 0 1 1 3
12 Brann Bergen 4 1 0 3 6 8 3
13 Lillestrom 4 0 3 1 3 5 3
14 Odd Grenland 4 1 0 3 3 7 3
-------------------------
15 Sandnes Ulf 4 0 2 2 5 9 2
16 Stabaek 3 0 1 2 1 8 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 16
Stabaek v HÃnefoss BK (1700)
Viking Stavanger v Molde (1700)