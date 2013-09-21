Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 21 Lillestrom 1 Honefoss BK 2 Brann Bergen 1 Stromsgodset IF 1 Friday, September 20 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 FK Haugesund 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 14 7 3 42 22 49 ------------------------- 2 Stromsgodset IF 24 14 5 5 53 25 47 3 Aalesund 23 11 5 7 47 35 38 ------------------------- 4 Viking Stavanger 23 10 8 5 30 23 38 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 24 11 5 8 31 30 38 6 Brann Bergen 24 10 4 10 39 38 34 7 Molde 23 8 7 8 39 34 31 8 Lillestrom 24 8 7 9 30 33 31 9 Valerenga Oslo 23 8 6 9 34 41 30 10 Sogndal 23 7 8 8 28 33 29 11 Sandnes Ulf 23 8 4 11 27 43 28 12 Odd Grenland 23 7 5 11 26 28 26 13 Tromso 23 6 7 10 32 33 25 ------------------------- 14 IK Start 23 6 7 10 35 41 25 ------------------------- 15 Honefoss BK 24 5 8 11 27 40 23 16 Sarpsborg 08 23 5 5 13 28 49 20 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 22 Sarpsborg 08 v Tromso (1330) IK Start v Sogndal (1600) Molde v Sandnes Ulf (1600) Odd Grenland v Aalesund (1600) Viking Stavanger v Valerenga Oslo (1700)