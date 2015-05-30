May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 30
FK Haugesund 0 IK Start 2
Molde 6 Sandefjord Fotball 1
Friday, May 29
Odd Grenland 1 Aalesund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 10 8 1 1 34 11 25
-------------------------
2 Molde 11 6 2 3 30 13 20
3 Stabaek 10 6 2 2 18 9 20
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 10 6 2 2 23 15 20
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 10 6 1 3 16 10 19
6 Odd Grenland 11 4 5 2 17 13 17
7 Sarpsborg 08 10 4 4 2 15 11 16
8 Lillestrom * 10 4 4 2 16 12 15
9 IK Start 11 3 3 5 15 18 12
10 Stromsgodset IF 10 3 3 4 16 21 12
11 Mjondalen IF 10 3 3 4 15 21 12
12 FK Haugesund 11 3 3 5 9 18 12
13 Aalesund 11 3 3 5 13 25 12
-------------------------
14 Sandefjord Fotball 11 2 0 9 12 31 6
-------------------------
15 Tromso 10 1 2 7 14 22 5
16 Bodo Glimt 10 1 2 7 12 25 5
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 31
Stromsgodset IF v Lillestrom (1330)
Bodo Glimt v Mjondalen IF (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Stabaek (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Tromso (1800)