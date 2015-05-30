May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 30 FK Haugesund 0 IK Start 2 Molde 6 Sandefjord Fotball 1 Friday, May 29 Odd Grenland 1 Aalesund 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 10 8 1 1 34 11 25 ------------------------- 2 Molde 11 6 2 3 30 13 20 3 Stabaek 10 6 2 2 18 9 20 ------------------------- 4 Valerenga Oslo 10 6 2 2 23 15 20 ------------------------- 5 Viking Stavanger 10 6 1 3 16 10 19 6 Odd Grenland 11 4 5 2 17 13 17 7 Sarpsborg 08 10 4 4 2 15 11 16 8 Lillestrom * 10 4 4 2 16 12 15 9 IK Start 11 3 3 5 15 18 12 10 Stromsgodset IF 10 3 3 4 16 21 12 11 Mjondalen IF 10 3 3 4 15 21 12 12 FK Haugesund 11 3 3 5 9 18 12 13 Aalesund 11 3 3 5 13 25 12 ------------------------- 14 Sandefjord Fotball 11 2 0 9 12 31 6 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 10 1 2 7 14 22 5 16 Bodo Glimt 10 1 2 7 12 25 5 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 31 Stromsgodset IF v Lillestrom (1330) Bodo Glimt v Mjondalen IF (1600) Sarpsborg 08 v Stabaek (1600) Viking Stavanger v Valerenga Oslo (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Tromso (1800)