Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 16
Aalesund 3 FK Haugesund 0
Viking Stavanger 4 Sogndal 2
Friday, August 15
IK Start 2 Stromsgodset IF 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 19 13 5 1 41 16 44
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 19 11 5 3 27 16 38
3 Stromsgodset IF 20 11 4 5 32 24 37
-------------------------
4 Rosenborg Trondheim 19 9 6 4 39 32 33
-------------------------
5 Valerenga Oslo 19 8 8 3 40 29 32
6 Viking Stavanger 20 7 10 3 31 23 31
7 Lillestrom 19 7 7 5 29 21 28
8 Sarpsborg 08 19 6 7 6 27 33 25
9 Stabaek 19 7 2 10 29 37 23
10 IK Start 20 6 4 10 30 39 22
11 FK Haugesund 20 5 6 9 28 30 21
12 Aalesund 20 5 6 9 22 24 21
13 Bodo Glimt 19 6 3 10 27 34 21
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 20 5 5 10 21 32 20
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 19 4 3 12 22 34 15
16 Sandnes Ulf 19 2 5 12 14 35 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 17
Stabaek v Odd Grenland (1330)
Bodo Glimt v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Molde (1600)
Brann Bergen v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Lillestrom v Valerenga Oslo (1700)