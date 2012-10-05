Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 5
Valerenga Oslo 1 Stromsgodset IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 25 14 6 5 52 33 48
-------------------------
2 Molde 24 15 3 6 41 27 48
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 12 10 2 45 20 46
-------------------------
4 Tromso 23 11 6 6 38 24 39
-------------------------
5 Valerenga Oslo 25 11 5 9 38 36 38
6 Brann Bergen 24 11 3 10 47 36 36
7 Viking Stavanger 24 10 6 8 33 31 36
8 FK Haugesund 24 9 7 8 40 33 34
9 Honefoss BK 24 7 10 7 26 29 31
10 Odd Grenland 24 8 6 10 29 37 30
11 Aalesund 24 7 8 9 30 32 29
12 Lillestrom 24 6 10 8 34 42 28
13 Sogndal 24 5 9 10 22 32 24
-------------------------
14 Fredrikstad 24 7 3 14 33 45 24
-------------------------
15 Sandnes Ulf 23 5 7 11 28 44 22
16 Stabaek 24 4 1 19 22 57 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 6
Viking Stavanger v Aalesund (1800)
Sunday, October 7
FK Haugesund v Fredrikstad (1600)
Molde v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Sogndal v Lillestrom (1600)
Stabaek v Tromso (1600)
Odd Grenland v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)
Monday, October 8
Brann Bergen v Honefoss BK (1700)