Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 20
Lillestrom 1 FK Haugesund 1
Friday, August 19
Valerenga Oslo 1 Bodo Glimt 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 15 4 1 46 14 49
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 20 11 5 4 28 18 38
3 Brann Bergen 20 11 3 6 28 17 36
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 21 10 5 6 35 31 35
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 20 10 4 6 33 25 34
6 Sarpsborg 08 20 9 5 6 22 22 32
7 Molde 20 9 4 7 35 33 31
8 Viking Stavanger 20 9 4 7 22 24 31
9 Sogndal 20 6 8 6 23 24 26
10 Valerenga Oslo 21 7 4 10 29 30 25
11 Lillestrom 21 5 7 9 32 36 22
12 Bodo Glimt 21 5 6 10 25 31 21
13 Tromso 20 5 6 9 23 30 21
-------------------------
14 Aalesund 20 5 4 11 23 36 19
-------------------------
15 Stabaek 20 4 5 11 23 31 17
16 IK Start 20 0 8 12 16 41 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 21
Sarpsborg 08 v Stromsgodset IF (1330)
IK Start v Sogndal (1600)
Molde v Odd Grenland (1600)
Brann Bergen v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Stabaek v Aalesund (1600)
Tromso v Viking Stavanger (1800)