July 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 31
Viking Stavanger 0 FK Haugesund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 12 3 2 45 16 39
-------------------------
2 Valerenga Oslo 17 10 3 4 35 23 33
3 Stabaek 17 9 5 3 29 20 32
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 18 10 1 7 34 23 31
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 16 8 3 5 29 27 27
6 Molde 17 7 4 6 36 20 25
7 Odd Grenland 17 6 7 4 26 24 25
8 Bodo Glimt 18 7 2 9 27 35 23
9 Lillestrom * 17 5 7 5 23 23 21
10 FK Haugesund 18 5 6 7 18 28 21
11 IK Start 17 5 4 8 26 29 19
12 Sarpsborg 08 17 4 7 6 20 24 19
13 Aalesund 17 5 4 8 22 37 19
-------------------------
14 Tromso 17 4 4 9 25 30 16
-------------------------
15 Mjondalen IF 17 3 7 7 25 38 16
16 Sandefjord Fotball 17 2 3 12 16 39 9
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 1
Stabaek v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Sunday, August 2
Mjondalen IF v Odd Grenland (1330)
Aalesund v IK Start (1600)
Lillestrom v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)
Tromso v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Sarpsborg 08 (1800)