Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 11
Stromsgodset IF 5 FK Haugesund 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 22 16 4 2 57 19 52
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 22 13 5 4 41 26 44
3 Viking Stavanger 22 13 1 8 40 25 40
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 22 12 3 7 47 34 39
-------------------------
5 Odd Grenland 22 10 8 4 41 30 38
6 Valerenga Oslo 22 11 3 8 36 30 36
7 Bodo Glimt 22 10 2 10 40 41 32
8 Molde 21 8 7 6 41 24 31
9 Lillestrom * 22 7 8 7 31 35 28
10 Aalesund 22 8 4 10 30 44 28
11 FK Haugesund 23 7 6 10 27 41 27
12 Sarpsborg 08 22 5 8 9 26 33 23
13 IK Start 22 5 4 13 29 45 19
-------------------------
14 Mjondalen IF 22 4 7 11 33 52 19
-------------------------
15 Tromso 22 4 6 12 27 40 18
16 Sandefjord Fotball 22 3 4 15 23 50 13
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 12
Sandefjord Fotball v Molde (1600)
Sunday, September 13
Tromso v Mjondalen IF (1330)
Lillestrom v Aalesund (1600)
Odd Grenland v Bodo Glimt (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Stabaek (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v IK Start (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Viking Stavanger (1800)