Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 26 Molde 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 0 Valerenga Oslo 1 FK Haugesund 2 Friday, October 25 Viking Stavanger 1 Aalesund 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 27 17 5 5 61 26 56 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 28 16 8 4 45 24 56 3 FK Haugesund 28 14 6 8 38 34 48 ------------------------- 4 Molde 28 12 8 8 47 36 44 ------------------------- 5 Aalesund 28 12 7 9 52 43 43 6 Viking Stavanger 28 11 10 7 38 33 43 7 Odd Grenland 27 10 6 11 37 32 36 8 Brann Bergen 27 10 5 12 41 42 35 9 Lillestrom 27 8 9 10 34 38 33 10 Valerenga Oslo 28 9 6 13 39 49 33 11 IK Start 27 8 8 11 41 45 32 12 Sogndal 27 7 9 11 29 42 30 13 Sandnes Ulf 27 8 6 13 32 53 30 ------------------------- 14 Tromso 27 7 7 13 38 43 28 ------------------------- 15 Sarpsborg 08 27 7 6 14 36 54 27 16 Honefoss BK 27 5 10 12 29 43 25 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 27 Lillestrom v Tromso (1430) Odd Grenland v Sarpsborg 08 (1700) Brann Bergen v Honefoss BK (1700) Sogndal v Sandnes Ulf (1700) Stromsgodset IF v IK Start (1800)