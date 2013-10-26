Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 26
Molde 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 0
Valerenga Oslo 1 FK Haugesund 2
Friday, October 25
Viking Stavanger 1 Aalesund 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 27 17 5 5 61 26 56
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 28 16 8 4 45 24 56
3 FK Haugesund 28 14 6 8 38 34 48
-------------------------
4 Molde 28 12 8 8 47 36 44
-------------------------
5 Aalesund 28 12 7 9 52 43 43
6 Viking Stavanger 28 11 10 7 38 33 43
7 Odd Grenland 27 10 6 11 37 32 36
8 Brann Bergen 27 10 5 12 41 42 35
9 Lillestrom 27 8 9 10 34 38 33
10 Valerenga Oslo 28 9 6 13 39 49 33
11 IK Start 27 8 8 11 41 45 32
12 Sogndal 27 7 9 11 29 42 30
13 Sandnes Ulf 27 8 6 13 32 53 30
-------------------------
14 Tromso 27 7 7 13 38 43 28
-------------------------
15 Sarpsborg 08 27 7 6 14 36 54 27
16 Honefoss BK 27 5 10 12 29 43 25
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 27
Lillestrom v Tromso (1430)
Odd Grenland v Sarpsborg 08 (1700)
Brann Bergen v Honefoss BK (1700)
Sogndal v Sandnes Ulf (1700)
Stromsgodset IF v IK Start (1800)