April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Norwegian championship
results and standings on Monday
Stabaek 0 HÃnefoss BK 2
Viking Stavanger 1 Molde 0
Sunday
Aalesund 2 Odd Grenland 1
Lillestrom 1 Valerenga Oslo 1
Brann Bergen 1 Stromsgodset IF 2
Sogndal 1 FK Haugesund 1
Tromso 3 Sandnes Ulf 1
Friday
Fredrikstad 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Tromso 4 3 1 0 7 1 10
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 2 2 0 7 4 8
3 Stromsgodset IF 4 2 1 1 9 8 7
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
6 Sogndal 4 1 3 0 5 1 6
7 Honefoss BK 4 1 3 0 3 1 6
8 Aalesund 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
9 Molde 4 2 0 2 4 5 6
10 FK Haugesund 4 1 2 1 7 6 5
11 Fredrikstad 4 1 1 2 7 5 4
12 Brann Bergen 4 1 0 3 6 8 3
13 Lillestrom 4 0 3 1 3 5 3
14 Odd Grenland 4 1 0 3 3 7 3
-------------------------
15 Sandnes Ulf 4 0 2 2 5 9 2
16 Stabaek 4 0 1 3 1 10 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
