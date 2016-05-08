May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 8
Aalesund 1 Sogndal 4
FK Haugesund 3 Molde 3
Odd Grenland 2 Bodo Glimt 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Stabaek 1
Valerenga Oslo 3 Sarpsborg 08 0
Saturday, May 7
Brann Bergen 1 IK Start 0
Stromsgodset IF 3 Lillestrom 1
Viking Stavanger 2 Tromso 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 9 7 1 1 17 4 22
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 9 6 2 1 12 5 20
3 Molde 9 5 3 1 18 13 18
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 9 5 2 2 14 9 17
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 9 5 2 2 9 7 17
6 Viking Stavanger 9 5 1 3 10 10 16
7 FK Haugesund 9 4 2 3 18 15 14
8 Lillestrom 9 3 4 2 17 13 13
9 Sarpsborg 08 9 3 3 3 11 10 12
10 Sogndal 9 3 2 4 8 9 11
11 Valerenga Oslo 9 3 0 6 10 13 9
12 Tromso 9 2 3 4 5 15 9
13 Aalesund 9 2 1 6 11 14 7
-------------------------
14 Bodo Glimt 9 2 1 6 11 15 7
-------------------------
15 Stabaek 9 1 1 7 8 17 4
16 IK Start 9 0 4 5 5 15 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation