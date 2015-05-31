May 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 31
Bodo Glimt 5 Mjondalen IF 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Tromso 1
Sarpsborg 08 0 Stabaek 1
Stromsgodset IF 2 Lillestrom 0
Viking Stavanger 3 Valerenga Oslo 4
Saturday, May 30
FK Haugesund 0 IK Start 2
Molde 6 Sandefjord Fotball 1
Friday, May 29
Odd Grenland 1 Aalesund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 11 8 2 1 35 12 26
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 11 7 2 2 19 9 23
3 Valerenga Oslo 11 7 2 2 27 18 23
-------------------------
4 Molde 11 6 2 3 30 13 20
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 11 6 1 4 19 14 19
6 Odd Grenland 11 4 5 2 17 13 17
7 Sarpsborg 08 11 4 4 3 15 12 16
8 Lillestrom * 11 4 4 3 16 14 15
9 Stromsgodset IF 11 4 3 4 18 21 15
10 IK Start 11 3 3 5 15 18 12
11 FK Haugesund 11 3 3 5 9 18 12
12 Mjondalen IF 11 3 3 5 16 26 12
13 Aalesund 11 3 3 5 13 25 12
-------------------------
14 Bodo Glimt 11 2 2 7 17 26 8
-------------------------
15 Tromso 11 1 3 7 15 23 6
16 Sandefjord Fotball 11 2 0 9 12 31 6
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation