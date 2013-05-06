May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 6
IK Start 1 Molde 1
Sunday, May 5
FK Haugesund 0 Sarpsborg 08 1
Honefoss BK 1 Tromso 1
Odd Grenland 2 Lillestrom 1
Sogndal 3 Brann Bergen 1
Stromsgodset IF 3 Viking Stavanger 1
Saturday, May 4
Aalesund 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Sandnes Ulf 1 Valerenga Oslo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 7 5 1 1 12 5 16
-------------------------
2 Aalesund 7 4 2 1 13 7 14
3 Viking Stavanger 7 4 0 3 10 9 12
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 7 4 0 3 9 10 12
-------------------------
5 Rosenborg Trondheim 7 3 2 2 13 7 11
6 Lillestrom 7 3 1 3 10 9 10
7 Tromso 7 2 4 1 9 8 10
8 Sarpsborg 08 7 2 4 1 7 7 10
9 FK Haugesund 7 3 1 3 9 10 10
10 IK Start 7 2 3 2 12 12 9
11 Valerenga Oslo 7 3 0 4 6 11 9
12 Sandnes Ulf 7 2 2 3 5 7 8
13 Sogndal 7 2 2 3 8 13 8
-------------------------
14 Odd Grenland 7 2 1 4 6 8 7
-------------------------
15 Honefoss BK 7 1 3 3 10 11 6
16 Molde 7 0 2 5 6 11 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation