July 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 27
Stromsgodset IF 5 Fredrikstad 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 17 12 2 3 38 20 38
-------------------------
2 Molde 16 10 1 5 29 18 31
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 16 7 8 1 26 14 29
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 16 6 7 3 23 15 25
-------------------------
5 Valerenga Oslo 16 7 3 6 22 21 24
6 Honefoss BK 16 6 6 4 16 16 24
7 Tromso 15 6 5 4 25 19 23
8 Brann Bergen 16 7 1 8 30 25 22
9 Viking Stavanger 16 6 3 7 15 24 21
10 Aalesund 16 4 8 4 21 19 20
11 Sogndal 16 4 7 5 17 20 19
12 Odd Grenland 16 5 4 7 23 28 19
13 Lillestrom 16 4 6 6 23 28 18
-------------------------
14 Sandnes Ulf 15 4 5 6 19 25 17
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 17 3 3 11 24 35 12
16 Stabaek 16 2 1 13 13 37 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 28
Lillestrom v Molde (1600)
Sunday, July 29
Aalesund v Stabaek (1600)
Honefoss BK v FK Haugesund (1600)
Sogndal v Odd Grenland (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Tromso v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)
Monday, July 30
Valerenga Oslo v Brann Bergen (1700)