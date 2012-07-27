July 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, July 27 Stromsgodset IF 5 Fredrikstad 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 17 12 2 3 38 20 38 ------------------------- 2 Molde 16 10 1 5 29 18 31 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 16 7 8 1 26 14 29 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 16 6 7 3 23 15 25 ------------------------- 5 Valerenga Oslo 16 7 3 6 22 21 24 6 Honefoss BK 16 6 6 4 16 16 24 7 Tromso 15 6 5 4 25 19 23 8 Brann Bergen 16 7 1 8 30 25 22 9 Viking Stavanger 16 6 3 7 15 24 21 10 Aalesund 16 4 8 4 21 19 20 11 Sogndal 16 4 7 5 17 20 19 12 Odd Grenland 16 5 4 7 23 28 19 13 Lillestrom 16 4 6 6 23 28 18 ------------------------- 14 Sandnes Ulf 15 4 5 6 19 25 17 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 17 3 3 11 24 35 12 16 Stabaek 16 2 1 13 13 37 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 28 Lillestrom v Molde (1600) Sunday, July 29 Aalesund v Stabaek (1600) Honefoss BK v FK Haugesund (1600) Sogndal v Odd Grenland (1600) Viking Stavanger v Sandnes Ulf (1600) Tromso v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800) Monday, July 30 Valerenga Oslo v Brann Bergen (1700)