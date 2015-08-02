Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 2
Aalesund 2 IK Start 0
Lillestrom 3 Sandefjord Fotball 2
Mjondalen IF 3 Odd Grenland 6
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Sarpsborg 08 2
Tromso 0 Stromsgodset IF 6
Saturday, August 1
Stabaek 2 Valerenga Oslo 0
Friday, July 31
Viking Stavanger 0 FK Haugesund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 18 13 3 2 48 18 42
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 18 10 5 3 31 20 35
3 Valerenga Oslo 18 10 3 5 35 25 33
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 18 10 1 7 34 23 31
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 17 9 3 5 35 27 30
6 Odd Grenland 18 7 7 4 32 27 28
7 Molde 17 7 4 6 36 20 25
8 Lillestrom * 18 6 7 5 26 25 24
9 Bodo Glimt 18 7 2 9 27 35 23
10 Aalesund 18 6 4 8 24 37 22
11 FK Haugesund 18 5 6 7 18 28 21
12 IK Start 18 5 4 9 26 31 19
13 Sarpsborg 08 18 4 7 7 22 27 19
-------------------------
14 Tromso 18 4 4 10 25 36 16
-------------------------
15 Mjondalen IF 18 3 7 8 28 44 16
16 Sandefjord Fotball 18 2 3 13 18 42 9
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation