Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 25
IK Start 1 FK Haugesund 0
Lillestrom 1 Sogndal 2
Brann Bergen 1 Tromso 0
Stromsgodset IF 1 Odd Grenland 1
Valerenga Oslo 0 Aalesund 1
Saturday, September 24
Molde 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 3
Sarpsborg 08 1 Viking Stavanger 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 25 19 5 1 57 17 62
-------------------------
2 Brann Bergen 25 13 5 7 35 22 44
3 Odd Grenland 25 12 6 7 36 28 42
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 25 11 7 7 39 35 40
-------------------------
5 Sarpsborg 08 25 11 6 8 27 29 39
6 Molde 25 11 5 9 42 39 38
7 Stromsgodset IF 25 10 6 9 37 34 36
8 Viking Stavanger 25 10 6 9 26 29 36
9 Sogndal 25 8 10 7 30 29 34
10 Valerenga Oslo 25 8 6 11 33 34 30
11 Tromso 25 8 6 11 30 36 30
12 Aalesund 25 8 5 12 34 44 29
13 Bodo Glimt 24 7 6 11 30 35 27
-------------------------
14 Stabaek 24 6 6 12 28 34 24
-------------------------
15 Lillestrom 25 5 8 12 38 46 23
16 IK Start 25 1 9 15 19 50 12
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 26
Stabaek v Bodo Glimt (1700)