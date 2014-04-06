April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 6
IK Start 3 FK Haugesund 1
Lillestrom 4 Sandnes Ulf 1
Brann Bergen 1 Stabaek 2
Sogndal 1 Sarpsborg 08 1
Valerenga Oslo 3 Bodo Glimt 1
Saturday, April 5
Aalesund 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 1
Odd Grenland 2 Molde 1
Friday, April 4
Viking Stavanger 0 Stromsgodset IF 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stabaek 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
-------------------------
2 Lillestrom 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
3 Sarpsborg 08 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
-------------------------
5 Odd Grenland 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
6 Molde 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
7 IK Start 2 1 0 1 5 5 3
8 Valerenga Oslo 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
9 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
10 Aalesund 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
10 Viking Stavanger 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
12 Bodo Glimt 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
12 FK Haugesund 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
-------------------------
14 Sandnes Ulf 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
-------------------------
15 Sogndal 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
16 Brann Bergen 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation