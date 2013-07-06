July 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 6
Aalesund 2 Sogndal 2
FK Haugesund 2 Stromsgodset IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 15 10 2 3 30 12 32
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 14 8 4 2 24 12 28
3 Aalesund 15 7 4 4 30 21 25
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 14 8 0 6 23 18 24
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 14 7 3 4 16 13 24
6 FK Haugesund 15 7 2 6 19 21 23
7 Sogndal 15 5 6 4 21 23 21
8 Tromso 14 5 4 5 21 17 19
9 Valerenga Oslo 14 5 2 7 17 22 17
10 Sarpsborg 08 14 4 5 5 19 28 17
11 Odd Grenland 14 4 3 7 15 15 15
12 Honefoss BK 14 3 6 5 16 20 15
13 Lillestrom 14 4 3 7 18 24 15
-------------------------
14 Molde 14 3 5 6 21 21 14
-------------------------
15 IK Start 14 3 5 6 18 27 14
16 Sandnes Ulf 14 2 4 8 11 25 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 7
Tromso v Molde (1330)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Lillestrom (1600)
Sandnes Ulf v IK Start (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Odd Grenland (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Viking Stavanger (1700)
Monday, July 8
Honefoss BK v Brann Bergen (1700)