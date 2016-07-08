Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, July 8 IK Start 1 Bodo Glimt 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 14 10 3 1 25 7 33 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 14 9 3 2 18 9 30 3 Stromsgodset IF 14 8 2 4 28 19 26 ------------------------- 4 Viking Stavanger 14 8 2 4 15 12 26 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 14 7 3 4 25 19 24 6 Molde 14 7 3 4 25 21 24 7 Brann Bergen 14 7 2 5 11 11 23 8 Sarpsborg 08 14 6 4 4 15 15 22 9 Sogndal 14 4 6 4 13 13 18 10 Lillestrom 14 4 5 5 24 23 17 11 Tromso 14 4 4 6 14 21 16 12 Bodo Glimt 15 4 3 8 17 20 15 13 Aalesund 14 3 3 8 17 22 12 ------------------------- 14 Valerenga Oslo 14 3 2 9 14 20 11 ------------------------- 15 Stabaek 14 3 1 10 14 22 10 16 IK Start 15 0 6 9 10 31 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 9 Viking Stavanger v Stromsgodset IF (1330) Rosenborg Trondheim v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Brann Bergen v Valerenga Oslo (1600) Tromso v FK Haugesund (1600) Sogndal v Molde (1800) Sunday, July 10 Lillestrom v Stabaek (1600) Odd Grenland v Aalesund (1600)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.