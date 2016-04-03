BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 Aalesund 1 Brann Bergen 2 Bodo Glimt 3 Stabaek 1 Odd Grenland 0 Tromso 0 Sarpsborg 08 0 Sogndal 0 Stromsgodset IF 2 FK Haugesund 0 Saturday, April 2 IK Start 0 Viking Stavanger 1 Valerenga Oslo 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Friday, April 1 Molde 4 Lillestrom 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bodo Glimt 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 ------------------------- 2 Molde 3 2 1 0 7 4 7 3 Viking Stavanger 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 ------------------------- 5 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 2 0 1 3 1 6 6 Brann Bergen 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 7 Odd Grenland 3 1 2 0 1 0 5 8 Stromsgodset IF 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 9 Sogndal 3 1 1 1 1 2 4 10 Tromso 3 0 3 0 1 1 3 11 Aalesund 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 12 IK Start 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 13 Sarpsborg 08 3 0 2 1 0 1 2 ------------------------- 14 Lillestrom 3 0 2 1 4 6 2 ------------------------- 15 Stabaek 3 0 0 3 2 6 0 16 Valerenga Oslo 3 0 0 3 0 5 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.