Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Viking Stavanger 1 Aalesund 1 Friday, October 5 Valerenga Oslo 1 Stromsgodset IF 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 25 14 6 5 52 33 48 ------------------------- 2 Molde 24 15 3 6 41 27 48 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 12 10 2 45 20 46 ------------------------- 4 Tromso 23 11 6 6 38 24 39 ------------------------- 5 Valerenga Oslo 25 11 5 9 38 36 38 6 Viking Stavanger 25 10 7 8 34 32 37 7 Brann Bergen 24 11 3 10 47 36 36 8 FK Haugesund 24 9 7 8 40 33 34 9 Honefoss BK 24 7 10 7 26 29 31 10 Aalesund 25 7 9 9 31 33 30 11 Odd Grenland 24 8 6 10 29 37 30 12 Lillestrom 24 6 10 8 34 42 28 13 Sogndal 24 5 9 10 22 32 24 ------------------------- 14 Fredrikstad 24 7 3 14 33 45 24 ------------------------- 15 Sandnes Ulf 23 5 7 11 28 44 22 16 Stabaek 24 4 1 19 22 57 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 FK Haugesund v Fredrikstad (1600) Molde v Sandnes Ulf (1600) Sogndal v Lillestrom (1600) Stabaek v Tromso (1600) Odd Grenland v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700) Monday, October 8 Brann Bergen v Honefoss BK (1700)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.