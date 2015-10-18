Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
Lillestrom 2 FK Haugesund 0
Molde 3 Mjondalen IF 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Bodo Glimt 1
Tromso 3 Viking Stavanger 1
Valerenga Oslo 3 Sarpsborg 08 1
Saturday, October 17
Sandefjord Fotball 4 IK Start 1
Stabaek 1 Aalesund 4
Friday, October 16
Stromsgodset IF 2 Odd Grenland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 27 19 5 3 65 21 62
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 27 16 5 6 49 33 53
3 Stromsgodset IF 27 16 4 7 60 38 52
-------------------------
4 Odd Grenland 27 13 9 5 50 36 48
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 27 15 2 10 47 33 47
6 Valerenga Oslo 27 13 5 9 44 37 44
7 Molde 27 12 7 8 53 29 43
8 Lillestrom * 27 10 9 8 39 37 38
9 Bodo Glimt 27 11 4 12 46 49 37
10 Aalesund 27 10 5 12 39 53 35
11 FK Haugesund 27 8 7 12 30 46 31
12 Sarpsborg 08 27 6 10 11 33 45 28
13 Tromso 27 5 8 14 32 48 23
-------------------------
14 IK Start 27 5 6 16 32 57 21
-------------------------
15 Mjondalen IF 27 4 8 15 35 63 20
16 Sandefjord Fotball 27 4 4 19 31 60 16
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation