MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
July 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 9 Rosenborg Trondheim 5 Sarpsborg 08 2 Brann Bergen 4 Valerenga Oslo 1 Sogndal 4 Molde 3 Tromso 2 FK Haugesund 2 Viking Stavanger 0 Stromsgodset IF 1 Friday, July 8 IK Start 1 Bodo Glimt 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 15 11 3 1 30 9 36 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 14 9 3 2 18 9 30 3 Stromsgodset IF 15 9 2 4 29 19 29 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 15 8 2 5 15 12 26 ------------------------- 5 Viking Stavanger 15 8 2 5 15 13 26 6 FK Haugesund 15 7 4 4 27 21 25 7 Molde 15 7 3 5 28 25 24 8 Sarpsborg 08 15 6 4 5 17 20 22 9 Sogndal 15 5 6 4 17 16 21 10 Lillestrom 14 4 5 5 24 23 17 11 Tromso 15 4 5 6 16 23 17 12 Bodo Glimt 15 4 3 8 17 20 15 13 Aalesund 14 3 3 8 17 22 12 ------------------------- 14 Valerenga Oslo 15 3 2 10 15 24 11 ------------------------- 15 Stabaek 14 3 1 10 14 22 10 16 IK Start 15 0 6 9 10 31 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 10 Lillestrom v Stabaek (1600) Odd Grenland v Aalesund (1600)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.