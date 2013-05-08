May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 8
Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Tromso 1
Valerenga Oslo 1 Honefoss BK 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 7 5 1 1 12 5 16
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 8 4 2 2 15 8 14
3 Aalesund 7 4 2 1 13 7 14
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 7 4 0 3 10 9 12
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 7 4 0 3 9 10 12
6 Lillestrom 7 3 1 3 10 9 10
7 Tromso 8 2 4 2 10 10 10
8 Sarpsborg 08 7 2 4 1 7 7 10
9 FK Haugesund 7 3 1 3 9 10 10
10 IK Start 7 2 3 2 12 12 9
11 Honefoss BK 8 2 3 3 12 12 9
12 Valerenga Oslo 8 3 0 5 7 13 9
13 Sandnes Ulf 7 2 2 3 5 7 8
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 7 2 2 3 8 13 8
-------------------------
15 Odd Grenland 7 2 1 4 6 8 7
16 Molde 7 0 2 5 6 11 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, May 9
Viking Stavanger v FK Haugesund (1330)
Lillestrom v Sogndal (1600)
Molde v Aalesund (1600)
Odd Grenland v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Brann Bergen v IK Start (1700)
Sunday, May 12
FK Haugesund v Valerenga Oslo (1330)
Sandnes Ulf v Molde (1600)
Sogndal v Odd Grenland (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Brann Bergen (1600)
Tromso v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
IK Start v Viking Stavanger (1700)
Monday, May 13
Aalesund v Lillestrom (1630)
Honefoss BK v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)