Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 22
IK Start 2 Sogndal 0
Molde 4 Sandnes Ulf 1
Odd Grenland 5 Aalesund 1
Sarpsborg 08 3 Tromso 0
Viking Stavanger 1 Valerenga Oslo 0
Saturday, September 21
Lillestrom 1 Honefoss BK 2
Brann Bergen 1 Stromsgodset IF 1
Friday, September 20
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 FK Haugesund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 14 7 3 42 22 49
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 24 14 5 5 53 25 47
3 Viking Stavanger 24 11 8 5 31 23 41
-------------------------
4 Aalesund 24 11 5 8 48 40 38
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 24 11 5 8 31 30 38
6 Molde 24 9 7 8 43 35 34
7 Brann Bergen 24 10 4 10 39 38 34
8 Lillestrom 24 8 7 9 30 33 31
9 Valerenga Oslo 24 8 6 10 34 42 30
10 Odd Grenland 24 8 5 11 31 29 29
11 Sogndal 24 7 8 9 28 35 29
12 IK Start 24 7 7 10 37 41 28
13 Sandnes Ulf 24 8 4 12 28 47 28
-------------------------
14 Tromso 24 6 7 11 32 36 25
-------------------------
15 Honefoss BK 24 5 8 11 27 40 23
16 Sarpsborg 08 24 6 5 13 31 49 23
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation