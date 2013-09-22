Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 22 IK Start 2 Sogndal 0 Molde 4 Sandnes Ulf 1 Odd Grenland 5 Aalesund 1 Sarpsborg 08 3 Tromso 0 Viking Stavanger 1 Valerenga Oslo 0 Saturday, September 21 Lillestrom 1 Honefoss BK 2 Brann Bergen 1 Stromsgodset IF 1 Friday, September 20 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 FK Haugesund 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 14 7 3 42 22 49 ------------------------- 2 Stromsgodset IF 24 14 5 5 53 25 47 3 Viking Stavanger 24 11 8 5 31 23 41 ------------------------- 4 Aalesund 24 11 5 8 48 40 38 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 24 11 5 8 31 30 38 6 Molde 24 9 7 8 43 35 34 7 Brann Bergen 24 10 4 10 39 38 34 8 Lillestrom 24 8 7 9 30 33 31 9 Valerenga Oslo 24 8 6 10 34 42 30 10 Odd Grenland 24 8 5 11 31 29 29 11 Sogndal 24 7 8 9 28 35 29 12 IK Start 24 7 7 10 37 41 28 13 Sandnes Ulf 24 8 4 12 28 47 28 ------------------------- 14 Tromso 24 6 7 11 32 36 25 ------------------------- 15 Honefoss BK 24 5 8 11 27 40 23 16 Sarpsborg 08 24 6 5 13 31 49 23 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation