Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 31
Valerenga Oslo 4 Sandnes Ulf 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 20 13 2 5 35 20 41
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 20 12 4 4 42 28 40
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 9 10 1 34 16 37
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 20 8 7 5 35 24 31
-------------------------
5 Valerenga Oslo 21 9 4 8 32 29 31
6 Viking Stavanger 20 9 4 7 28 26 31
7 Tromso 19 8 6 5 31 22 30
8 Brann Bergen 20 9 2 9 38 29 29
9 Honefoss BK 20 7 8 5 22 22 29
10 Aalesund 20 6 8 6 27 25 26
11 Odd Grenland 20 7 4 9 27 35 25
12 Lillestrom 20 5 9 6 30 34 24
13 Sandnes Ulf 20 5 5 10 23 38 20
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 20 4 7 9 19 29 19
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 20 4 3 13 27 41 15
16 Stabaek 20 3 1 16 17 49 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 1
Lillestrom v Fredrikstad (1600)
Sunday, September 2
Aalesund v Honefoss BK (1600)
FK Haugesund v Odd Grenland (1600)
Sogndal v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Tromso (1600)
Brann Bergen v Molde (1700)
Monday, September 3
Stabaek v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)