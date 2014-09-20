Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 20
Bodo Glimt 0 Stromsgodset IF 4
Valerenga Oslo 0 Molde 2
Friday, September 19
Brann Bergen 1 Sandnes Ulf 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 24 18 5 1 54 18 59
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 23 14 6 3 40 21 48
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 23 12 6 5 47 37 42
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 24 12 4 8 39 33 40
-------------------------
5 Lillestrom 23 10 7 6 36 25 37
6 Valerenga Oslo 24 9 9 6 51 41 36
7 Viking Stavanger 23 7 11 5 35 31 32
8 Stabaek 23 9 3 11 37 45 30
9 Sarpsborg 08 23 7 8 8 31 39 29
10 Bodo Glimt 24 8 4 12 35 46 28
11 Aalesund 23 6 7 10 25 30 25
12 IK Start 23 7 4 12 36 48 25
13 Brann Bergen 24 6 5 13 33 41 23
-------------------------
14 FK Haugesund 23 5 6 12 30 38 21
-------------------------
15 Sogndal 23 5 6 12 24 37 21
16 Sandnes Ulf 24 2 9 13 19 42 15
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 21
Viking Stavanger v IK Start (1330)
Aalesund v Stabaek (1600)
Lillestrom v Odd Grenland (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Sogndal (1600)
FK Haugesund v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)