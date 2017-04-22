April 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 22
Stromsgodset IF 1 Sandefjord Fotball 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 4 0 0 9 1 12
-------------------------
2 Molde 4 3 0 1 8 3 9
3 Stabaek 4 3 0 1 9 5 9
-------------------------
4 Sarpsborg 08 4 3 0 1 9 5 9
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 5 2 2 1 6 6 8
6 Brann Bergen 4 2 1 1 7 3 7
7 Tromso 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
8 FK Haugesund 4 2 0 2 8 9 6
9 Sandefjord Fotball 5 2 0 3 5 7 6
10 Odd Grenland 4 2 0 2 3 5 6
11 Aalesund 4 1 1 2 6 8 4
11 Sogndal 4 1 1 2 6 8 4
13 Lillestrom 4 1 0 3 4 8 3
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK 4 1 0 3 1 5 3
-------------------------
15 Valerenga Oslo 4 1 0 3 5 10 3
16 Viking Stavanger 4 0 0 4 1 7 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 23
Rosenborg Trondheim v Aalesund (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Kristiansund BK (1600)
Tromso v Stabaek (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Sogndal (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Odd Grenland (1600)
Lillestrom v Brann Bergen (1800)
Monday, April 24
FK Haugesund v Molde (1700)