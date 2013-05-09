May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, May 9
Lillestrom 2 Sogndal 2
Molde 4 Aalesund 1
Odd Grenland 1 Stromsgodset IF 1
Sarpsborg 08 3 Sandnes Ulf 2
Brann Bergen 2 IK Start 0
Viking Stavanger 0 FK Haugesund 0
Wednesday, May 8
Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Tromso 1
Valerenga Oslo 1 Honefoss BK 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 8 5 2 1 13 6 17
-------------------------
2 Brann Bergen 8 5 0 3 11 10 15
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 8 4 2 2 15 8 14
-------------------------
4 Aalesund 8 4 2 2 14 11 14
-------------------------
5 Sarpsborg 08 8 3 4 1 10 9 13
6 Viking Stavanger 8 4 1 3 10 9 13
7 Lillestrom 8 3 2 3 12 11 11
8 FK Haugesund 8 3 2 3 9 10 11
9 Tromso 8 2 4 2 10 10 10
10 Honefoss BK 8 2 3 3 12 12 9
11 IK Start 8 2 3 3 12 14 9
12 Sogndal 8 2 3 3 10 15 9
13 Valerenga Oslo 8 3 0 5 7 13 9
-------------------------
14 Odd Grenland 8 2 2 4 7 9 8
-------------------------
15 Sandnes Ulf 8 2 2 4 7 10 8
16 Molde 8 1 2 5 10 12 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 12
FK Haugesund v Valerenga Oslo (1330)
Sandnes Ulf v Molde (1600)
Sogndal v Odd Grenland (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Brann Bergen (1600)
Tromso v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
IK Start v Viking Stavanger (1700)
Monday, May 13
Aalesund v Lillestrom (1630)
Honefoss BK v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)