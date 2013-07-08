July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 8
Honefoss BK 1 Brann Bergen 1
Sunday, July 7
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Lillestrom 0
Sandnes Ulf 3 IK Start 1
Sarpsborg 08 0 Odd Grenland 1
Tromso 2 Molde 3
Valerenga Oslo 2 Viking Stavanger 2
Saturday, July 6
Aalesund 2 Sogndal 2
FK Haugesund 2 Stromsgodset IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 15 10 2 3 30 12 32
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 15 9 4 2 25 12 31
3 Aalesund 15 7 4 4 30 21 25
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 15 8 1 6 24 19 25
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 15 7 4 4 18 15 25
6 FK Haugesund 15 7 2 6 19 21 23
7 Sogndal 15 5 6 4 21 23 21
8 Tromso 15 5 4 6 23 20 19
9 Odd Grenland 15 5 3 7 16 15 18
10 Valerenga Oslo 15 5 3 7 19 24 18
11 Molde 15 4 5 6 24 23 17
12 Sarpsborg 08 15 4 5 6 19 29 17
13 Honefoss BK 15 3 7 5 17 21 16
-------------------------
14 Lillestrom 15 4 3 8 18 25 15
-------------------------
15 IK Start 15 3 5 7 19 30 14
16 Sandnes Ulf 15 3 4 8 14 26 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation