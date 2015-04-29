April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 29 Molde 3 Stromsgodset IF 1 Sarpsborg 08 2 Odd Grenland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 3 1 0 16 2 10 ------------------------- 2 Molde 5 3 1 1 12 5 10 3 Valerenga Oslo 4 3 1 0 9 4 10 ------------------------- 4 Odd Grenland 5 3 1 1 10 7 10 ------------------------- 5 Sarpsborg 08 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 6 Stabaek 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 7 Sandefjord Fotball 4 2 0 2 7 6 6 8 Mjondalen IF 4 1 3 0 5 4 6 9 IK Start 4 1 2 1 6 6 5 10 Stromsgodset IF 5 1 2 2 7 10 5 11 Tromso 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 12 Viking Stavanger 4 1 0 3 4 7 3 13 Lillestrom * 4 0 3 1 3 5 2 ------------------------- 14 FK Haugesund 4 0 2 2 1 9 2 ------------------------- 15 Bodo Glimt 4 0 1 3 6 12 1 16 Aalesund 4 0 1 3 2 13 1 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, April 30 Bodo Glimt v FK Haugesund (1600) Sandefjord Fotball v Viking Stavanger (1600) Tromso v Stabaek (1600) Valerenga Oslo v Aalesund (1600) Mjondalen IF v Lillestrom (1800) Rosenborg Trondheim v IK Start (1800) Saturday, May 2 Stromsgodset IF v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Sunday, May 3 Aalesund v Bodo Glimt (1330) IK Start v Tromso (1330) FK Haugesund v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) Lillestrom v Valerenga Oslo (1600) Stabaek v Mjondalen IF (1600) Odd Grenland v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800) Monday, May 4 Viking Stavanger v Molde (1700)