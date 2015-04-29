April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 29
Molde 3 Stromsgodset IF 1
Sarpsborg 08 2 Odd Grenland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 3 1 0 16 2 10
-------------------------
2 Molde 5 3 1 1 12 5 10
3 Valerenga Oslo 4 3 1 0 9 4 10
-------------------------
4 Odd Grenland 5 3 1 1 10 7 10
-------------------------
5 Sarpsborg 08 5 2 2 1 6 4 8
6 Stabaek 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
7 Sandefjord Fotball 4 2 0 2 7 6 6
8 Mjondalen IF 4 1 3 0 5 4 6
9 IK Start 4 1 2 1 6 6 5
10 Stromsgodset IF 5 1 2 2 7 10 5
11 Tromso 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
12 Viking Stavanger 4 1 0 3 4 7 3
13 Lillestrom * 4 0 3 1 3 5 2
-------------------------
14 FK Haugesund 4 0 2 2 1 9 2
-------------------------
15 Bodo Glimt 4 0 1 3 6 12 1
16 Aalesund 4 0 1 3 2 13 1
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, April 30
Bodo Glimt v FK Haugesund (1600)
Sandefjord Fotball v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Tromso v Stabaek (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Aalesund (1600)
Mjondalen IF v Lillestrom (1800)
Rosenborg Trondheim v IK Start (1800)
Saturday, May 2
Stromsgodset IF v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Sunday, May 3
Aalesund v Bodo Glimt (1330)
IK Start v Tromso (1330)
FK Haugesund v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)
Lillestrom v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Stabaek v Mjondalen IF (1600)
Odd Grenland v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)
Monday, May 4
Viking Stavanger v Molde (1700)