May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 11
Bodo Glimt 0 Valerenga Oslo 0
FK Haugesund 3 Odd Grenland 1
Lillestrom 1 Brann Bergen 0
Molde 4 Stromsgodset IF 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 9 7 1 1 17 4 22
-------------------------
2 Molde 10 6 3 1 22 15 21
3 Odd Grenland 10 6 2 2 13 8 20
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 10 5 2 3 21 16 17
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 10 5 2 3 16 13 17
6 Brann Bergen 10 5 2 3 9 8 17
7 Lillestrom 10 4 4 2 18 13 16
8 Viking Stavanger 9 5 1 3 10 10 16
9 Sarpsborg 08 9 3 3 3 11 10 12
10 Sogndal 9 3 2 4 8 9 11
11 Valerenga Oslo 10 3 1 6 10 13 10
12 Tromso 9 2 3 4 5 15 9
13 Bodo Glimt 10 2 2 6 11 15 8
-------------------------
14 Aalesund 9 2 1 6 11 14 7
-------------------------
15 Stabaek 9 1 1 7 8 17 4
16 IK Start 9 0 4 5 5 15 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, May 12
IK Start v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)
Sarpsborg 08 v Aalesund (1700)
Sogndal v Tromso (1700)
Stabaek v Viking Stavanger (1700)
Monday, May 16
Aalesund v IK Start (1330)
Tromso v Bodo Glimt (1330)
Odd Grenland v Molde (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Lillestrom (1600)
Brann Bergen v Stabaek (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v FK Haugesund (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Sogndal (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Sarpsborg 08 (1800)