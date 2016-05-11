May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 11 Bodo Glimt 0 Valerenga Oslo 0 FK Haugesund 3 Odd Grenland 1 Lillestrom 1 Brann Bergen 0 Molde 4 Stromsgodset IF 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 9 7 1 1 17 4 22 ------------------------- 2 Molde 10 6 3 1 22 15 21 3 Odd Grenland 10 6 2 2 13 8 20 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 10 5 2 3 21 16 17 ------------------------- 5 Stromsgodset IF 10 5 2 3 16 13 17 6 Brann Bergen 10 5 2 3 9 8 17 7 Lillestrom 10 4 4 2 18 13 16 8 Viking Stavanger 9 5 1 3 10 10 16 9 Sarpsborg 08 9 3 3 3 11 10 12 10 Sogndal 9 3 2 4 8 9 11 11 Valerenga Oslo 10 3 1 6 10 13 10 12 Tromso 9 2 3 4 5 15 9 13 Bodo Glimt 10 2 2 6 11 15 8 ------------------------- 14 Aalesund 9 2 1 6 11 14 7 ------------------------- 15 Stabaek 9 1 1 7 8 17 4 16 IK Start 9 0 4 5 5 15 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 12 IK Start v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700) Sarpsborg 08 v Aalesund (1700) Sogndal v Tromso (1700) Stabaek v Viking Stavanger (1700) Monday, May 16 Aalesund v IK Start (1330) Tromso v Bodo Glimt (1330) Odd Grenland v Molde (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Lillestrom (1600) Brann Bergen v Stabaek (1600) Valerenga Oslo v FK Haugesund (1600) Viking Stavanger v Sogndal (1600) Stromsgodset IF v Sarpsborg 08 (1800)