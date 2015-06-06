June 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 6
Sandefjord Fotball 0 Odd Grenland 1
Valerenga Oslo 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Friday, June 5
Tromso 2 Molde 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 12 9 2 1 37 13 29
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 11 7 2 2 19 9 23
3 Valerenga Oslo 12 7 2 3 28 20 23
-------------------------
4 Molde 12 6 2 4 30 15 20
-------------------------
5 Odd Grenland 12 5 5 2 18 13 20
6 Viking Stavanger 11 6 1 4 19 14 19
7 Sarpsborg 08 11 4 4 3 15 12 16
8 Lillestrom * 11 4 4 3 16 14 15
9 Stromsgodset IF 11 4 3 4 18 21 15
10 IK Start 11 3 3 5 15 18 12
11 FK Haugesund 11 3 3 5 9 18 12
12 Mjondalen IF 11 3 3 5 16 26 12
13 Aalesund 11 3 3 5 13 25 12
-------------------------
14 Tromso 12 2 3 7 17 23 9
-------------------------
15 Bodo Glimt 11 2 2 7 17 26 8
16 Sandefjord Fotball 12 2 0 10 12 32 6
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, June 7
Aalesund v FK Haugesund (1600)
IK Start v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Mjondalen IF v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Stabaek v Bodo Glimt (1600)
Lillestrom v Viking Stavanger (1800)