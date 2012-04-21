April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Norwegian championship on Saturday.
FK Haugesund 2 Brann Bergen 1
Friday, April 20
Valerenga Oslo 0 Sogndal 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Tromso 4 3 1 0 7 1 10
-------------------------
2 Sogndal 5 2 3 0 7 1 9
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 2 2 0 7 4 8
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 5 2 2 1 9 7 8
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 4 2 1 1 9 8 7
6 Viking Stavanger 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
7 Valerenga Oslo 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
8 Honefoss BK 4 1 3 0 3 1 6
9 Aalesund 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
10 Molde 4 2 0 2 4 5 6
11 Fredrikstad 4 1 1 2 7 5 4
12 Lillestrom 4 0 3 1 3 5 3
13 Brann Bergen 5 1 0 4 7 10 3
14 Odd Grenland 4 1 0 3 3 7 3
-------------------------
15 Sandnes Ulf 4 0 2 2 5 9 2
16 Stabaek 4 0 1 3 1 10 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 22
HÃnefoss BK v Aalesund (1600)
Odd Grenland v Fredrikstad (1600)
Sandnes Ulf v Stabaek (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Tromso (1800)
Monday, April 23
Molde v Lillestrom (1700)