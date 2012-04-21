April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship on Saturday. FK Haugesund 2 Brann Bergen 1 Friday, April 20 Valerenga Oslo 0 Sogndal 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Tromso 4 3 1 0 7 1 10 ------------------------- 2 Sogndal 5 2 3 0 7 1 9 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 2 2 0 7 4 8 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 5 2 2 1 9 7 8 ------------------------- 5 Stromsgodset IF 4 2 1 1 9 8 7 6 Viking Stavanger 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 7 Valerenga Oslo 5 2 1 2 6 7 7 8 Honefoss BK 4 1 3 0 3 1 6 9 Aalesund 4 1 3 0 3 2 6 10 Molde 4 2 0 2 4 5 6 11 Fredrikstad 4 1 1 2 7 5 4 12 Lillestrom 4 0 3 1 3 5 3 13 Brann Bergen 5 1 0 4 7 10 3 14 Odd Grenland 4 1 0 3 3 7 3 ------------------------- 15 Sandnes Ulf 4 0 2 2 5 9 2 16 Stabaek 4 0 1 3 1 10 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 22 HÃnefoss BK v Aalesund (1600) Odd Grenland v Fredrikstad (1600) Sandnes Ulf v Stabaek (1600) Stromsgodset IF v Viking Stavanger (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Tromso (1800) Monday, April 23 Molde v Lillestrom (1700)