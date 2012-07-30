July 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 30
Valerenga Oslo 1 Brann Bergen 1
Sunday, July 29
Aalesund 3 Stabaek 1
Honefoss BK 3 FK Haugesund 2
Sogndal 0 Odd Grenland 1
Tromso 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 1
Viking Stavanger 5 Sandnes Ulf 0
Saturday, July 28
Lillestrom 1 Molde 1
Friday, July 27
Stromsgodset IF 5 Fredrikstad 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 17 12 2 3 38 20 38
-------------------------
2 Molde 17 10 2 5 30 19 32
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 7 9 1 27 15 30
-------------------------
4 Honefoss BK 17 7 6 4 19 18 27
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 17 6 7 4 25 18 25
6 Valerenga Oslo 17 7 4 6 23 22 25
7 Tromso 16 6 6 4 26 20 24
8 Viking Stavanger 17 7 3 7 20 24 24
9 Brann Bergen 17 7 2 8 31 26 23
10 Aalesund 17 5 8 4 24 20 23
11 Odd Grenland 17 6 4 7 24 28 22
12 Sogndal 17 4 7 6 17 21 19
13 Lillestrom 17 4 7 6 24 29 19
-------------------------
14 Sandnes Ulf 16 4 5 7 19 30 17
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 17 3 3 11 24 35 12
16 Stabaek 17 2 1 14 14 40 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation