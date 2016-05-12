May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, May 12
IK Start 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Sarpsborg 08 1 Aalesund 0
Sogndal 0 Tromso 0
Stabaek 1 Viking Stavanger 0
Wednesday, May 11
Bodo Glimt 0 Valerenga Oslo 0
FK Haugesund 3 Odd Grenland 1
Lillestrom 1 Brann Bergen 0
Molde 4 Stromsgodset IF 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 10 8 1 1 19 4 25
-------------------------
2 Molde 10 6 3 1 22 15 21
3 Odd Grenland 10 6 2 2 13 8 20
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 10 5 2 3 21 16 17
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 10 5 2 3 16 13 17
6 Brann Bergen 10 5 2 3 9 8 17
7 Lillestrom 10 4 4 2 18 13 16
8 Viking Stavanger 10 5 1 4 10 11 16
9 Sarpsborg 08 10 4 3 3 12 10 15
10 Sogndal 10 3 3 4 8 9 12
11 Valerenga Oslo 10 3 1 6 10 13 10
12 Tromso 10 2 4 4 5 15 10
13 Bodo Glimt 10 2 2 6 11 15 8
-------------------------
14 Aalesund 10 2 1 7 11 15 7
-------------------------
15 Stabaek 10 2 1 7 9 17 7
16 IK Start 10 0 4 6 5 17 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 16
Aalesund v IK Start (1330)
Tromso v Bodo Glimt (1330)
Odd Grenland v Molde (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Lillestrom (1600)
Brann Bergen v Stabaek (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v FK Haugesund (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Sogndal (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Sarpsborg 08 (1800)