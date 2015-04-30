April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, April 30 Bodo Glimt 1 FK Haugesund 2 Mjondalen IF 1 Lillestrom 4 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 IK Start 2 Sandefjord Fotball 1 Viking Stavanger 2 Tromso 0 Stabaek 2 Valerenga Oslo 1 Aalesund 2 Wednesday, April 29 Molde 3 Stromsgodset IF 1 Sarpsborg 08 2 Odd Grenland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 5 4 1 0 19 4 13 ------------------------- 2 Molde 5 3 1 1 12 5 10 3 Valerenga Oslo 5 3 1 1 10 6 10 ------------------------- 4 Odd Grenland 5 3 1 1 10 7 10 ------------------------- 5 Stabaek 5 3 1 1 6 3 10 6 Sarpsborg 08 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 7 Sandefjord Fotball 5 2 0 3 8 8 6 8 Mjondalen IF 5 1 3 1 6 8 6 9 Viking Stavanger 5 2 0 3 6 8 6 10 Lillestrom * 5 1 3 1 7 6 5 11 IK Start 5 1 2 2 8 9 5 12 Stromsgodset IF 5 1 2 2 7 10 5 13 FK Haugesund 5 1 2 2 3 10 5 ------------------------- 14 Tromso 5 1 1 3 4 7 4 ------------------------- 15 Aalesund 5 1 1 3 4 14 4 16 Bodo Glimt 5 0 1 4 7 14 1 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 2 Stromsgodset IF v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Sunday, May 3 Aalesund v Bodo Glimt (1330) IK Start v Tromso (1330) FK Haugesund v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) Lillestrom v Valerenga Oslo (1600) Stabaek v Mjondalen IF (1600) Odd Grenland v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800) Monday, May 4 Viking Stavanger v Molde (1700)