Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, October 8 Brann Bergen 3 Honefoss BK 2 Sunday, October 7 FK Haugesund 1 Fredrikstad 0 Molde 3 Sandnes Ulf 2 Odd Grenland 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Sogndal 1 Lillestrom 0 Stabaek 0 Tromso 1 Saturday, October 6 Viking Stavanger 1 Aalesund 1 Friday, October 5 Valerenga Oslo 1 Stromsgodset IF 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 25 16 3 6 44 29 51 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 25 13 10 2 46 20 49 3 Stromsgodset IF 25 14 6 5 52 33 48 ------------------------- 4 Tromso 24 12 6 6 39 24 42 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 25 12 3 10 50 38 39 6 Valerenga Oslo 25 11 5 9 38 36 38 7 FK Haugesund 25 10 7 8 41 33 37 8 Viking Stavanger 25 10 7 8 34 32 37 9 Honefoss BK 25 7 10 8 28 32 31 10 Aalesund 25 7 9 9 31 33 30 11 Odd Grenland 25 8 6 11 29 38 30 12 Lillestrom 25 6 10 9 34 43 28 13 Sogndal 25 6 9 10 23 32 27 ------------------------- 14 Fredrikstad 25 7 3 15 33 46 24 ------------------------- 15 Sandnes Ulf 24 5 7 12 30 47 22 16 Stabaek 25 4 1 20 22 58 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation