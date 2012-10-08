Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 8
Brann Bergen 3 Honefoss BK 2
Sunday, October 7
FK Haugesund 1 Fredrikstad 0
Molde 3 Sandnes Ulf 2
Odd Grenland 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 1
Sogndal 1 Lillestrom 0
Stabaek 0 Tromso 1
Saturday, October 6
Viking Stavanger 1 Aalesund 1
Friday, October 5
Valerenga Oslo 1 Stromsgodset IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 25 16 3 6 44 29 51
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 25 13 10 2 46 20 49
3 Stromsgodset IF 25 14 6 5 52 33 48
-------------------------
4 Tromso 24 12 6 6 39 24 42
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 25 12 3 10 50 38 39
6 Valerenga Oslo 25 11 5 9 38 36 38
7 FK Haugesund 25 10 7 8 41 33 37
8 Viking Stavanger 25 10 7 8 34 32 37
9 Honefoss BK 25 7 10 8 28 32 31
10 Aalesund 25 7 9 9 31 33 30
11 Odd Grenland 25 8 6 11 29 38 30
12 Lillestrom 25 6 10 9 34 43 28
13 Sogndal 25 6 9 10 23 32 27
-------------------------
14 Fredrikstad 25 7 3 15 33 46 24
-------------------------
15 Sandnes Ulf 24 5 7 12 30 47 22
16 Stabaek 25 4 1 20 22 58 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation