May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 20
Bodo Glimt 2 IK Start 1
Molde 1 Viking Stavanger 0
Odd Grenland 2 Aalesund 1
Sandnes Ulf 0 FK Haugesund 0
Sogndal 2 Brann Bergen 1
Stabaek 2 Stromsgodset IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 10 8 1 1 22 7 25
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 10 6 2 2 20 12 20
3 Stabaek 10 6 0 4 17 15 18
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 10 4 5 1 13 8 17
-------------------------
5 Odd Grenland 10 5 2 3 13 12 17
6 Valerenga Oslo 10 4 4 2 18 12 16
7 Rosenborg Trondheim 10 4 4 2 18 14 16
8 Lillestrom 10 4 3 3 14 10 15
9 Bodo Glimt 10 4 2 4 16 17 14
10 Sarpsborg 08 10 3 3 4 15 18 12
11 Sogndal 10 3 2 5 14 19 11
12 IK Start 10 2 3 5 13 18 9
13 Brann Bergen 10 2 2 6 11 19 8
-------------------------
14 Aalesund 10 1 4 5 9 14 7
-------------------------
15 Sandnes Ulf 10 1 4 5 9 19 7
16 FK Haugesund 10 1 3 6 9 17 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, May 23
FK Haugesund v Molde (1700)
Saturday, May 24
Lillestrom v Stabaek (1330)
Stromsgodset IF v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Sunday, May 25
Aalesund v Sarpsborg 08 (1330)
IK Start v Odd Grenland (1600)
Sogndal v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Bodo Glimt (1600)
Brann Bergen v Valerenga Oslo (1700)