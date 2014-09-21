Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
Aalesund 3 Stabaek 0
FK Haugesund 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 1
Lillestrom 2 Odd Grenland 0
Sarpsborg 08 3 Sogndal 1
Viking Stavanger 0 IK Start 1
Saturday, September 20
Bodo Glimt 0 Stromsgodset IF 4
Valerenga Oslo 0 Molde 2
Friday, September 19
Brann Bergen 1 Sandnes Ulf 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 24 18 5 1 54 18 59
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 24 14 6 4 40 23 48
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 12 6 6 48 39 42
-------------------------
4 Lillestrom 24 11 7 6 38 25 40
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 24 12 4 8 39 33 40
6 Valerenga Oslo 24 9 9 6 51 41 36
7 Viking Stavanger 24 7 11 6 35 32 32
8 Sarpsborg 08 24 8 8 8 34 40 32
9 Stabaek 24 9 3 12 37 48 30
10 Aalesund 24 7 7 10 28 30 28
11 IK Start 24 8 4 12 37 48 28
12 Bodo Glimt 24 8 4 12 35 46 28
13 FK Haugesund 24 6 6 12 32 39 24
-------------------------
14 Brann Bergen 24 6 5 13 33 41 23
-------------------------
15 Sogndal 24 5 6 13 25 40 21
16 Sandnes Ulf 24 2 9 13 19 42 15
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation