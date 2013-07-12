July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, July 12 Honefoss BK 1 Valerenga Oslo 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 15 10 2 3 30 12 32 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 15 9 4 2 25 12 31 3 Aalesund 15 7 4 4 30 21 25 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 15 8 1 6 24 19 25 ------------------------- 5 Viking Stavanger 15 7 4 4 18 15 25 6 FK Haugesund 15 7 2 6 19 21 23 7 Sogndal 15 5 6 4 21 23 21 8 Valerenga Oslo 16 6 3 7 21 25 21 9 Tromso 15 5 4 6 23 20 19 10 Odd Grenland 15 5 3 7 16 15 18 11 Molde 15 4 5 6 24 23 17 12 Sarpsborg 08 15 4 5 6 19 29 17 13 Honefoss BK 16 3 7 6 18 23 16 ------------------------- 14 Lillestrom 15 4 3 8 18 25 15 ------------------------- 15 IK Start 15 3 5 7 19 30 14 16 Sandnes Ulf 15 3 4 8 14 26 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 13 Molde v Viking Stavanger (1330) IK Start v Brann Bergen (1600) Sunday, July 14 FK Haugesund v Aalesund (1330) Sandnes Ulf v Stromsgodset IF (1600) Sarpsborg 08 v Lillestrom (1600) Tromso v Sogndal (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Odd Grenland (1700)