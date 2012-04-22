April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
HÃnefoss BK 3 Aalesund 1
Odd Grenland 1 Fredrikstad 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Tromso 0
Sandnes Ulf 2 Stabaek 1
Stromsgodset IF 1 Viking Stavanger 0
Saturday, April 21
FK Haugesund 2 Brann Bergen 1
Friday, April 20
Valerenga Oslo 0 Sogndal 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 5 3 2 0 10 4 11
-------------------------
2 Tromso 5 3 1 1 7 4 10
3 Stromsgodset IF 5 3 1 1 10 8 10
-------------------------
4 Sogndal 5 2 3 0 7 1 9
-------------------------
5 Honefoss BK 5 2 3 0 6 2 9
6 FK Haugesund 5 2 2 1 9 7 8
7 Viking Stavanger 5 2 1 2 4 4 7
8 Valerenga Oslo 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
9 Molde 4 2 0 2 4 5 6
9 Aalesund 5 1 3 1 4 5 6
11 Fredrikstad 5 1 2 2 8 6 5
12 Sandnes Ulf 5 1 2 2 7 10 5
13 Odd Grenland 5 1 1 3 4 8 4
14 Lillestrom 4 0 3 1 3 5 3
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 5 1 0 4 7 10 3
16 Stabaek 5 0 1 4 2 12 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 23
Molde v Lillestrom (1700)