April 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 24
FK Haugesund 0 Molde 0
Sunday, April 23
Lillestrom 0 Brann Bergen 2
Rosenborg Trondheim 0 Aalesund 0
Sarpsborg 08 5 Kristiansund BK 1
Tromso 0 Stabaek 3
Valerenga Oslo 3 Sogndal 0
Viking Stavanger 3 Odd Grenland 0
Saturday, April 22
Stromsgodset IF 1 Sandefjord Fotball 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 5 4 1 0 9 1 13
-------------------------
2 Sarpsborg 08 5 4 0 1 14 6 12
3 Stabaek 5 4 0 1 12 5 12
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 5 3 1 1 9 3 10
-------------------------
5 Molde 5 3 1 1 8 3 10
6 Stromsgodset IF 5 2 2 1 6 6 8
7 Tromso 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
8 FK Haugesund 5 2 1 2 8 9 7
9 Valerenga Oslo 5 2 0 3 8 10 6
10 Sandefjord Fotball 5 2 0 3 5 7 6
11 Odd Grenland 5 2 0 3 3 8 6
12 Aalesund 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
13 Sogndal 5 1 1 3 6 11 4
-------------------------
14 Viking Stavanger 5 1 0 4 4 7 3
-------------------------
15 Lillestrom 5 1 0 4 4 10 3
16 Kristiansund BK 5 1 0 4 2 10 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation