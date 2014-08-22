Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 22
Sandnes Ulf 2 Viking Stavanger 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 20 14 5 1 43 16 47
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 20 12 5 3 30 17 41
3 Stromsgodset IF 20 11 4 5 32 24 37
-------------------------
4 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 9 6 5 40 35 33
-------------------------
5 Valerenga Oslo 20 8 8 4 41 31 32
6 Viking Stavanger 21 7 11 3 33 25 32
7 Lillestrom 20 8 7 5 31 22 31
8 Sarpsborg 08 20 6 7 7 27 35 25
9 Stabaek 20 7 2 11 30 40 23
10 Bodo Glimt 20 6 4 10 28 35 22
11 IK Start 20 6 4 10 30 39 22
12 FK Haugesund 20 5 6 9 28 30 21
13 Aalesund 20 5 6 9 22 24 21
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 20 5 5 10 21 32 20
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 20 5 3 12 25 35 18
16 Sandnes Ulf 21 2 7 12 17 38 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 23
Stromsgodset IF v Stabaek (1330)
Valerenga Oslo v Brann Bergen (1600)
Sunday, August 24
Odd Grenland v IK Start (1330)
FK Haugesund v Bodo Glimt (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Sogndal v Lillestrom (1600)
Molde v Aalesund (1700)