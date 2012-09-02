Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 2
Aalesund 2 Honefoss BK 0
FK Haugesund 0 Odd Grenland 1
Brann Bergen 4 Molde 1
Sogndal 1 Stromsgodset IF 1
Viking Stavanger 0 Tromso 1
Saturday, September 1
Lillestrom 1 Fredrikstad 2
Friday, August 31
Valerenga Oslo 4 Sandnes Ulf 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 21 12 5 4 43 29 41
-------------------------
2 Molde 21 13 2 6 36 24 41
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 9 10 1 34 16 37
-------------------------
4 Tromso 20 9 6 5 32 22 33
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 21 10 2 9 42 30 32
6 FK Haugesund 21 8 7 6 35 25 31
7 Valerenga Oslo 21 9 4 8 32 29 31
8 Viking Stavanger 21 9 4 8 28 27 31
9 Aalesund 21 7 8 6 29 25 29
10 Honefoss BK 21 7 8 6 22 24 29
11 Odd Grenland 21 8 4 9 28 35 28
12 Lillestrom 21 5 9 7 31 36 24
13 Sogndal 21 4 8 9 20 30 20
-------------------------
14 Sandnes Ulf 20 5 5 10 23 38 20
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 21 5 3 13 29 42 18
16 Stabaek 20 3 1 16 17 49 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 3
Stabaek v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)